Dorit Kemsley Announces Chanel Ayan the Chicest Bravolebrity at The Bravos
During The Bravos at BravoCon, Dorit Kemsley from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shares the meaning of the word “chicness” and shows off her wind chime before presenting the honor for the Dorit Kemsley Award for Chicest Bravolebrity. Nominees include Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai, Sai De Silva from The Real Housewives of New York City, Marlo Hampton from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sutton Stracke from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and from . Chanel accepts the award while wearing a standout yellow ensemble.