Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards Discuss Their Marriages

During BravoCon’s “Dynamic Duos,” Dorit Kemsley from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills says she and her husband Paul “P.K.” Kemsley put out a joint statement immediately denying the rumors that they’re living separate lives. She goes on to say the rumors about her marriage are not true, they aren’t seperated and divorce is not on the horizon for them. Plus, Kyle Richards responds to Lisa Vanderpump expressing empathy in the wake of her separation from Mauricio Umansky, calling her words sweet while maintaining that she and Mauricio are seperated and not going through a divorce.

