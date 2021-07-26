Doritos offers a 13-year-old girl $20,000 as a reward for discovering a rare 'puffy' chip and listing it on eBay

Storyful

At least eight people, including some children, were killed and several injured in a major vehicle pileup caused by a sandstorm on a stretch of highway in Utah on Sunday, July 25.The Utah Highway Patrol said the sandstorm, caused by high winds, impaired drivers’ visibility and led to a series of crashes on Interstate 15 between Meadow and Kanosh. Twenty-two vehicles were involved.At least 10 people were taken to hospitals with injuries. At least three remain in critical condition, police said.The interstate was closed in both directions for several hours on Sunday night, but it has since completely reopened, local media reported. Credit: Emma Hahne via Storyful