dormakaba Holding (VTX:DOKA) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into dormakaba Holding (VTX:DOKA), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for dormakaba Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = CHF195m ÷ (CHF1.9b - CHF854m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, dormakaba Holding has an ROCE of 19%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 19%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for dormakaba Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for dormakaba Holding.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of dormakaba Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 31%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on dormakaba Holding becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that dormakaba Holding has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 45%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 40% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with dormakaba Holding and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

