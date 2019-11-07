Is Dorman Products, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DORM) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Dorman Products, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DORM) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Dorman Products's P/E ratio is 23.72. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying $23.72 for every $1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Dorman Products:

P/E of 23.72 = $73.10 ÷ $3.08 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does Dorman Products's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Dorman Products has a higher P/E than the average company (17.5) in the auto components industry.

That means that the market expects Dorman Products will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Dorman Products's earnings per share fell by 15% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 4.0%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Dorman Products's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Dorman Products's US$54m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Dorman Products's P/E Ratio

Dorman Products has a P/E of 23.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 18.3. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.