The stock of Dorman Products (NAS:DORM, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $99.105 per share and the market cap of $3.2 billion, Dorman Products stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Dorman Products is shown in the chart below.





Because Dorman Products is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 8.4% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Dorman Products has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.20, which is better than 80% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Dorman Products at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Dorman Products is fair. This is the debt and cash of Dorman Products over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Dorman Products has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.1 billion and earnings of $3.3 a share. Its operating margin of 12.21% better than 87% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Dorman Products's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Dorman Products over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Dorman Products is 8.4%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -4.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Dorman Products's return on invested capital is 14.43, and its cost of capital is 5.37. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Dorman Products is shown below:

In short, The stock of Dorman Products (NAS:DORM, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Dorman Products stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

