Dormont man jailed after police said he fled North Huntingdon drug bust

Jan. 18—A Dormont man is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail after North Huntingdon police said he fled a September drug bust.

Linere Cosby, 25, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, escape, criminal use of a communication facility and a drug offense.

Township police said they worked with a confidential informant to set up a drug buy Sept. 13 with Cosby, who goes by the street name "Braddocc," according to court papers. Cosby is accused of selling a confidential informant 279 stamp bags containing suspected heroin for $1,140 outside Huntingdon Inn Motel.

Cosby fled when he saw two plainclothes officers before police could take him into custody, according to court papers. Investigators said he ran past police cars, across Route 30 and into a wooded area. They searched for him using a drone and state police helicopter for nearly two hours.

A woman who rode in a Chevrolet Malibu with Cosby told investigators she didn't know him well and provided them with his Instagram and Facebook accounts, on which he used a false name, according to court papers. She was not charged.

Police said they used the social media accounts and other photographs available to them to help identify Cosby as the suspect. Charges were filed Dec. 3. He was arraigned last week and denied bail because of the danger to the community, according to online court records. A Feb. 2 preliminary hearing is set. No attorney was listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .