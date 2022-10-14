Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash

Pittsburgh police confirmed a vehicle involved in an early morning shooting in Dormont led police on a chase that resulted in a crash on the Liberty Bridge.

First responders were on the bridge, working to clear the scene until around 6:30 a.m. A 911 dispatcher said one person was transported to a local hospital.

The dispatcher also confirmed police activity on Broadway Avenue in Dormont around 4:28 a.m.

Dormont police are investigating with Pittsburgh police assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

