Dornsife man gets three to six years in state prison

Sep. 22—SUNBURY — A Dornsife man accused of felony aggravated assault will spend three to six years in state prison after a plea in Northumberland County Court.

Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, of Super Drive, was accused of hitting a 36-year-old woman holding a 15-month-old with a van in October 2019.

Vitrano appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault and criminal mischief after state police said on Oct. 27, 2019, Vitrano got into an argument with a woman before driving a van into her and the child she was holding.

He then took the child and fled, police said. Upon one failed attempt to give the child away to a stranger at a gas station in Zerbe Township, he abandoned the boy with an employee at a different gas station in Shamokin, police said.

Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robin Zenzinger and Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner prosecuted the two cases against Vitrano. Zenzinger was able to get Vitrano to plead prior to heading to trial in the coming days.

