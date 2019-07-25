Is Doro AB (publ)'s (STO:DORO) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time?

Today we'll evaluate Doro AB (publ) (STO:DORO) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Doro:

0.11 = kr119m ÷ (kr1.6b - kr499m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Doro has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Doro Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Doro's ROCE is fairly close to the Tech industry average of 9.9%. Regardless of where Doro sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Doro's current ROCE of 11% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 19%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Doro's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Doro.

Doro's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Doro has total assets of kr1.6b and current liabilities of kr499m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 32% of its total assets. Doro has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Doro's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better.