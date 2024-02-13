Dorothy Ann Kirk Lewis: Walk by Faith

Weeks ago, we lost someone who walked daily with a positive faith surrounded by actions in love. This sweet, sweet lady had confidence in herself and persevered through the difficulties she experienced as one of the Scarboro 85 students who desegregated Robertsville Junior High School in 1955. She motivated me to learn more of Oak Ridge’s rich history.

Dorothy Kirk Lewis, right, speaks during a celebration of the Scarboro 85 at the Scarboro Community Center in Oak Ridge, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. She was joined by Rose Weaver. Gov. Bill Lee attended the event.

Mrs. Dorothy Ann Kirk Lewis attended school in Opelika, Alabama, but moved to Oak Ridge at an early age as her father secured work on the Manhattan Project for Union Carbide. Affectionately known as Ann, Dot, and Nana, she was a stickler for working hard toward desired goals. I experienced that during the Scarboro Alumni Association Unity Parade as she was determined to have from three to five floats in the parade. She began as a "project manager" for the floats, designing the blueprints, delegating construction and labor to her daughter Sylvia Rupert.

She also ensured her comments were communicated word for word.

"Ms. Rose, nothing personal, but those are not the words I would like to share with the governor,” she said before an Aug. 31, 2021 celebration of the Scarboro 85 and the Clinton 12, who desegregated Clinton High School, at the Scarboro Community Center. It was attended by Gov. Bill Lee. I went on to have her share her own words, which were much more effective.

She was instrumental in ensuring that there was participation by the Scarboro 85 students at events and her medical situation did not keep her absent from events, local to national, traveling to Washington, D.C., with others, receiving the American Nuclear Society Civil Rights Award.

“We may need to identify a nearby medical facility for my situation, but I am going, add me to the list," she said.

If the rest of the community, the state or the world could have her tenacity and zeal, much could be accomplished today. Being a humble person, she shared her giving spirit to her church, Scarboro Church of Christ, Guiding Light Service, or to anyone in need physically or spiritually.

I miss those informal talks and clarifications of her experiences during segregation in Oak Ridge.

"I dreaded going to Robertsville, it wasn’t pleasant,” she recalled.

She remembered the teachers at Scarboro and how they held each student to a high standard. She went on to say that later the "all-white classroom setting and the teachers did not keep me from wanting to achieve and excel in any vocation I choose."

I wish students today could just resonate a little of that. I was blessed with the time spent and looking through interviews, I wish I had dedicated even more time with her. She believed in concentrating on her own abilities.

"Sure there were obstacles because I was Black, but I did not let that keep me from reaching my goals and bettering myself," she said.

Being a religious person, she would always encourage me to speak the words and “Name It.” She would go on to sa,y “Speak the word, perform the tasks, and you lay the foundation for success. ... Positive thoughts are the seeds to growth.”

I learned of some things during her celebration of life - that she loved cooking for friends and neighbors, collard greens, yams, and dressing. I wish I could have had some of those collard greens. She was also known as an expert gardener and grew spectacular flowers.

I admired her resilience and fortitude to use her God-given talents in this journey of life.

"Many of my friends were involved in activities in school, but I concentrated my life on a stronger relationship with God and involvement with my family."

She represents the legacy that through education and healing made in 1955 will resonate unification and preservation embodied in the Scarboro 85 Monument. Thank you Mrs. Dorothy for challenging us to walk by faith and not sight alone.

Oak Ridge resident Rose Weaver is a local historian, playwright and poet. She also serves as a community outreach specialist and assists with several programs throughout the East Tennessee area. Mrs. Lewis died on Jan. 5. 2024.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Dorothy Ann Kirk Lewis: Walk by Faith