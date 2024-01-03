Dorothy Darr named Citizen of the Year

Jan. 2—HIGH POINT — Dorothy Darr has her fingerprints, literally and figuratively, on historic preservation, revitalization and environmental projects all over High Point.

But to friend Jeff Miller, what may best symbolize Darr's personality is the 44-foot sailboat she and her husband, Joey, keep at the coast.

"She just wanted to learn how to sail, so she did," Miller said. "That's the way Dorothy is. She makes up her mind to do something, and away she goes."

Anyone who knows Dorothy Darr says she has a vision of a renewed, restored and revitalized High Point, its historic life points once again thriving. Her dogged pursuit of that vision, wherever it has led her — from real estate investment and renovation to leading urban renewal efforts — is why she is this year's High Point Enterprise Citizen of the Year.

Though Darr's mother's family has roots stretching back to the 1770s in what is now High Point, she did not grow up here. She visited her mother's parents during her childhood summers but lived wherever her retail-executive father's job required the family to be.

In 1982 Darr and her husband moved from Manhattan to High Point, and she fell in love with one of the few large, historic houses still remaining downtown on High Street next to the railroad tracks. A few years later, they were able to buy it, and that began a process of buying and restoring a number of historic properties, beginning with the others nearby on High Street.

Of all the redevelopment projects she has been a part of, the one that could be most defining is one begun in 2011 with a mere $3,000 grant from the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, setting out its vision of "economic revitalization through environmental enhancement" of an area that was once High Point's industrial engine but that withered into blight as many of its furniture and textile mills closed over the years.

Through the Southwest Renewal Foundation, Darr has made it her mission to transform an eight-block area between English Road, South Main Street and West Market Center Drive into a place that will draw new businesses and create a better quality of life for residents.

"It's like a Third World country," Darr said in a 2013 interview. "It's a beautiful district, but you can't see the beauty of it because it's been so neglected. It's got so many nice features. We want to make the inner city livable."

The plans included developing a greenway through the corridor and connecting to the downtown core and other areas, developing a business incubator and creating a comprehensive storm water and landscaping plan to give the district a more park-like atmosphere, and the foundation has helped win millions of dollars in grants to get it done.

City Councilwoman Monica Peters said that she and Mayor Cyril Jefferson recently saw how such a project dramatically altered a once-blighted part of Atlanta. The visit proved that Darr's vision has successful parallels, Peters said.

"Dorothy saw that when no one else could see it," she said.

The vision for the southwest is far from being achieved, but it has had an effect, said Dot Kearns, a member of the foundation's board of directors.

"The decline has certainly lessened, and things are going in there," she said.

Even when Darr is not directly involved in a local preservation effort, she is a valuable resource for those who are, said Phyllis Bridges, one of those who led the push this year to establish a Washington Street historic overlay district to help preserve key remaining buildings associated with the city's African American community.

"She is a powerhouse when it comes to preservation," Bridges said. "She's always given me feedback and advice," including where to try to find funding.

Benjamin Briggs, who is now CEO of Preservation North Carolina, said that he sought out Darr's guidance and advice as well.

"She has remarkable intuition on how things might go," he said. "Seeing the future, she sees a vision of how the house will turn out."

A number of those interviewed for this story described Darr's passion for her work as infectious. One of those was Peters, who got her first extended exposure to Darr while working on the Southwest Renewal Foundation's board.

"She is brilliant," Peters said. "She's the reason I even ran for City Council."

Gloria Halstead said that when she bought a restored historic house from Briggs when moving to High Point from Washington, D.C., Briggs told her, "If you meet only one person in High Point, it should be Dorothy Darr."

"She just has a vision," Halstead said. "She wants to bring a higher quality of life to the depressed parts of the city. ... Dorothy is their champion."

About the award —Previous winners of the High Point Enterprise Citizen of the Year award meet every year to select someone for the honor based on significant accomplishments during the year and for a history of achievements and contributions in years past. —The 50-plus previous recipients are men and women who gave unselfishly of themselves — and many are still giving — to make our city stronger. Better. A happier place to live. They are citizens who have given generously of their time, skills and thought, and who have made a lasting difference in our community. Citizens of the Year, through their hard work and dedication, inspire others to find innovative ways to improve the community and find creative solutions. —Nominees must live within the newspaper readership area. The winner is selected by previous winners and announced on the front page of the Enterprise. The Enterprise donates $1,000 to the local charity of the winner's choice in his or her name. The Enterprise welcomes nominees from the community in September and November.