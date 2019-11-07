Is dorsaVi (ASX:DVL) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether dorsaVi (ASX:DVL) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is dorsaVi's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2019, dorsaVi had cash of AU$2.8m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$3.1m. That means it had a cash runway of around 11 months as of June 2019. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

ASX:DVL Historical Debt, November 7th 2019

How Well Is dorsaVi Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that dorsaVi reduced its cash burn by 34% during the last year. But the revenue dip of 27% in the same period was a bit concerning. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how dorsaVi has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can dorsaVi Raise Cash?

Given dorsaVi's revenue is receding, there's a considerable chance it will eventually need to raise more money to spend on driving growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$8.2m, dorsaVi's AU$3.1m in cash burn equates to about 38% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About dorsaVi's Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought dorsaVi's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. When you don't have traditional metrics like earnings per share and free cash flow to value a company, many are extra motivated to consider qualitative factors such as whether insiders are buying or selling shares. Please Note: dorsaVi insiders have been trading shares, according to our data. Click here to check whether insiders have been buying or selling.