dorsaVi Ltd (ASX:DVL) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$955k in the last 12 months

dorsaVi Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Bilal Ahmad made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$586k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.032 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.012). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

dorsaVi insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$0.022 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 31% of dorsaVi shares, worth about AU$1.8m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At dorsaVi Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no dorsaVi insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in dorsaVi and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in dorsaVi.

