Is dorsaVi Ltd's (ASX:DVL) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

In 2008 Andrew Ronchi was appointed CEO of dorsaVi Ltd (ASX:DVL). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Andrew Ronchi's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, dorsaVi Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$10.0m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$483k. (This figure is for the year to June 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$343k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$295m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is AU$355k.

Thus we can conclude that Andrew Ronchi receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to dorsaVi Ltd. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at dorsaVi has changed from year to year.

Is dorsaVi Ltd Growing?

Over the last three years dorsaVi Ltd has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 28% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -25% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has dorsaVi Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 87% over three years, many shareholders in dorsaVi Ltd are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount dorsaVi Ltd pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling dorsaVi shares (free trial).

