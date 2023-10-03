Dorset man one of 160 arrested in statewide trafficking crackdown

Oct. 3—Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Monday that 160 people — including a 33-year-old Ashtabula County man — were arrested in a week-long, state-wide crackdown on human trafficking.

"Law enforcement across Ohio teamed up in a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking," Yost said in a press release. "The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward."

Kyle Shahan, of Dorset, was the one Ashtabula County resident arrested as part of the operation.

The operation took place from Sept. 25-30, across the state.

The operation led to 149 people being arrested for seeking to buy sex, two people were arrested for attempting to have sex with minors, and six were arrested for promoting prostitution, according to the release.

The other arrests were for illegally possessing narcotics or firearms, or due to outstanding warrants.

Yost thanked the agencies involved in the operation.