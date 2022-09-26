Dorset plans for continuous line of hedge across county

Campaigners want the hedge to stretch the length of the Jubilee Trail, pictured here near Milton Abbas

An environmental group has outlined plans to plant a continuous line of hedge spanning across an entire county.

The project, named the Great Big Dorset Hedge, would see the greenery cover the 90 miles (145km) of the Jubilee Trail.

Dorset Climate Action Network (CAN) said volunteers were needed to survey the area by walking the footpaths and inputting all of the data it needs.

It added that it wanted to recreate the ancient network of hedges that had once existed.

The Jubilee Trail stretches from Forde Abbey on the Somerset border to Bokerley Dyke on the edge of Hampshire.

Dorset CAN, which is made up of members including community groups and town councils, said it was creating a map to identify the hedges that already exist and where new ones can be added.

This would be the first phase of what was "an important long-term project", the group said.

Jenny Morisetti, a Dorset CAN team coordinator, said many hedgerows were removed in the last century for agricultural reasons, such as for allowing easier movement of farming machinery and vehicles.

She said she hoped the rejuvenation of hedgerows, which will involve discussions with landowners, would help the group realise its "vision of a more biodiverse, sustainable, and carbon-rich landscape".

She added that it would also provide people with a "wonderful opportunity" to learn about the importance of hedgerows and how to improve the countryside.

The group said the volunteers would be provided with training, maps and survey sheets.

It added that it hoped to extend the project to the Stour Valley Way, the Brit Valley Trail, the Wareham Forest Way and the Purbeck Way in order to build "a network of connected, well-managed hedgerows, stretching across Dorset".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.