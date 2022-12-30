Dorset Police officers suspended over WhatsApp texts

The Dorset Police officers have not been identified but were part of a single WhatsApp group

Five police officers have been suspended over allegedly offensive texts made on a WhatsApp group.

The Dorset Police officers were stood down after a report of incidents of discriminatory conduct was made in July, the force said.

The case was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and referred back to Dorset Police for investigation.

The nature of the texts has not been revealed.

The officers, who were part of a single WhatsApp group, will remain suspended while the investigation is carried out, Dorset Police said.

In a statement the force said: "We wholly appreciate the concern our communities will have regarding alleged discriminatory behaviour within Dorset Police, and we would like to reassure them that we will do everything possible to ensure the matter is dealt with effectively and in a timely manner."

Dorset Police did not give a time frame for how long the investigation would take or where the officers are based.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.