Dorset: Restored Victorian train returns to Swanage Railway track

A newly restored Victorian train is starring at a railway event showcasing different locomotives from across the decades.

The steam engine rolled into the Swanage Railway "Winter Warm Up" event in Dorset.

The London and South Western Railway T3 was built in 1893 and has been restored by the Swanage Railway Trust.

Heritage trains are running between Norden, Corfe Castle, Harman's Cross and Swanage over the weekend.

A Bulleid Pacific from the 1940s and two Class 33 main line heritage diesel locomotives from the early 1960s also featured at the event for train enthusiasts.

Organisers recreated a freight train of wagons and box vans, similar to those that ran across the south of England, including the Swanage branch, in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

Gavin Johns is volunteer chairman for the Swanage Railway Company, which runs the trains for the trust.

He described the event as a "wonderful and nostalgic weekend celebrating the best of steam and diesel trains".

He said: "Freight trains, like the one we will be recreating during our weekend Winter Warm Up event, used to run across the south of England for decades delivering goods and farm produce.

"British Railways stopped running freight trains to Corfe Castle and Swanage in 1965, a year before steam trains were replaced by diesel trains on the Swanage branch and six years before the line was controversially closed and demolished."

The trains can be seen between 09:45 and 17:10 GMT on Saturday and Sunday.

