Dorset weekly round-up: 16 October - 21 October 2023

Protesters from the group Stand Up To Racism Dorset gathered outside the gates for Portland Port on Thursday

Asylum seekers returning to a migrant barge was among our most read stories this week in Dorset.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Asylum seekers to be returned to migrant barge

The first group of migrants boarded the Bibby Stockholm on Thursday

Migrants have returned to an accommodation barge amid protests at the port gates.

A coach carrying the migrants arrived at the Bibby Stockholm in Portland, Dorset, shortly before 13:00 BST on Thursday.

The vessel, which has capacity for up to 500 men awaiting the outcome of asylum applications, was evacuated in August after Legionella bacteria was found in the water supply.

Police called teen's body 'bones in boots' - family

A bereaved family has criticised a police investigation and claimed an officer described the body of their teenager as "bones in boots".

Alex Bendall, 18, who was also known as Alice, was found dead in a river near Dorchester, Dorset, weeks after going missing on a walk home.

Dorset Police said it was investigating the complaints.

AI socks to help people with dementia and autism

The socks contain sensors that send signals to an app, giving carers health updates

Carers of people with dementia and autism could get support from socks that use artificial intelligence (AI).

The SmartSocks, created by Milbotix, alert carers when the wearer is in distress.

The Dorset Integrated Care System will trial the socks at care homes in 2024.

Victim's new address sent to abuser in NHS data breach

The fair features food and craft stalls and there is always an array of helium balloons

Thousands of people have stepped out to attend one of the UK's last remaining street fairs.

Sherborne's Pack Monday, which also features live music and a funfair, dates back to medieval times.

It is held in the Dorset town on the first Monday after Old Michaelmas Day which traditionally marks the feast of St Michael the Archangel and is associated with the beginning of autumn.

Washed-up tuna shows species' UK return - experts

A large bluefin tuna has washed up dead on the Dorset coast - an indication that the species is making a comeback to UK waters, conservationists said.

The 9ft-long (2.75m) fish died at sea before being washed up at Kimmeridge.

Dorset Wildlife Trust said the apex predators had been absent from UK seas for decades but recently started to make a return to the English Channel.

