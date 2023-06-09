Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service warns of wildfire risk

Assistant chief fire officer Andy Cole said disposable barbecues are often the cause of wildfires

Firefighters have warned people to be careful not to cause wildfires this summer, after being called out to a record number last year.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said during hot spells in 2022 it dealt with 911 such fires - a 400% increase on the previous year.

Assistant chief fire officer Andy Cole said they are often started "innocently" by disposable barbecues.

He said: "They're very difficult, complex and arduous fires to tackle."

The fire service has launched its Bring A Picnic Not A BBQ campaign for a second summer to raise awareness of wildfires.

'Extremely dangerous'

"Wildfires by their very nature are obviously extremely dangerous, as any fire is, but they also take an awful lot of resources from the fire and rescue service.

"They're not started intentionally, they're started innocently, just by the misuse of disposable barbecues," added Mr Cole.

Firefighters across the west responded to a string of wildfires during last summer during prolonged hot spells and earlier this month, fire crews in Gloucestershire helped farmers in rural areas look at ways to mitigate the risk.

The warning comes as an amber heat health alert has been put in place across eastern and southern England, as well as in the Midlands.

'Be more vigilant'

"They (disposable barbecues) retain their heat for a considerable amount of time after you finish using them," said Mr Cole.

"Be more vigilant around the disposal of cigarettes and barbecues.

"We'd be strongly advising people to not have any campfires or bonfires left unattended. They can very easily get out of control.

"Also cars parked on grass verges. The heat from the exhaust system can start a fire," he added.

