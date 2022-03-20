Do's and don'ts when confronted by bees

Rick Kelley, Valley Morning Star, Harlingen, Texas
·2 min read

Mar. 20—If you're an outdoors person, you've no doubt seen the yellow and black signs warning of Africanized bees in the vicinity here in the Rio Grande Valley.

The best defense against aggressive bees, most likely the Africanized bee, is avoidance.

But sometimes situations arise where that go-along-to-get-along philosophy doesn't apply.

"And I hear this all the time, 'Well, I just ran,'" said Dawn Johnston, who runs the bee removal service R9 Hive and Honey in Lyford. "Well, bees can fly 35 miles per hour, so good luck with that. Or they go, 'I'll just jump in the water.'"

"Well, bees aren't dumb," she added. "They saw where you went and you have to breathe, guy, you're going to come back up sometime."

Johnston said bees tend to focus on an intruder's eyes, so put an arm over your face.

"The best thing to do is get out of the way, cover your eyes, and if you have to get away from them, walk briskly," Johnston said. "How many horror movies have we watched where somebody is running away and they always trip and fall? And then you're subject to getting stung."

"If you're being attacked and you're in a car, turn your AC on full blast, they don't like the cold, they're going to try to get out of the windows and just get out of the area," she added.

Contrary to a lot of perceived wisdom, bees will issue fair warning if only you can recognize it, she said.

"They never lie. They're like small children, small children and animals never lie," Johnston said. "They always say, 'I am going to sting you now.' They warn you. Have you ever heard one of the big, big buzzy bees just in front of you just going 'Buzz! Buzz! Buzz! Buzz!' really loud? That's warning number one, you're too close to a hive. You don't know it, but she knows it."

"Number two is when they bounce off of you. You're walking and all of a sudden 'boink!' There's a bee bouncing off you and you're like, 'What the heck was that? Stupid bee,'" she adds. "That's warning number two."

And warning three is, well, there's no warning number three, really.

"Number three is I warned you twice, now I'm going to sting you," Johnston said. "That's typically how bees work because they know if they sting you, they die. They don't want to die, so that's why they warn you twice. They ask you, tell you, and then make you leave."

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Uncomfortable (but Necessary) Conversations to Have with Aging Parents

    Some conversations with your 82-year-old mother-in-law are a blast. She dishes on the latest gossip in her senior living facility (like how Ruthie G. didn’t save a seat for Ruthie B. on the bus to the...

  • Disney Facing Another New Theme Park Based on a Big Franchise

    This exciting new venture is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Merlin Entertainment. The new agreement between Merlin and Sony Pictures names "Jumanji" as a multi-territory exclusive, meaning you'll only be able to see it at Merlin's parks. It will be called "Jumanji - the Adventure" and is described as a "dark ride for adventure lovers of all ages" in the press release.

  • Amazon Users Are Loving This Eco-Friendly Air Fryer Liner That Will Save You a Whole Lot of Cleaning

    Air fryers are great. They cook foods quickly, and they’re a healthier alternative to deep-frying. The only con to using the cooking tool that’s reached more than $1 billion sales and made its way to nearly 40 percent of households in America? They can be a pain to clean. For some air fryers, the basket […]

  • Rare snake native to Alabama may be making a comeback

    “The young snake was found yesterday and is the product of natural pairings among those purposefully released in Conecuh National Forest.”

  • When the well runs dry: A personal hygiene discussion

    Personal hygiene is not something people discuss but many struggle with it in different ways.

  • 4 Triggers That Can Cause a Bipolar Episode

    They aren't always so obvious.

  • Meet the Boatbuilder Who Crafts Race-Winning Artisan Sloops in the Grenadines

    On the island of Carriacou, Alwyn Enoe has spent five decades sculpting his acclaimed wooden vessels.

  • Everything You Need To Know About Water Signs: Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces

    As we welcome Aries season in, we say goodbye to Pisces season, but we hold onto what the Sun in Pisces taught us. We hold onto it because the Zodiac is a wheel, always connected, and because while we move forward with the Sun in Aries, many of the planets that affect our daily lives still linger under the stars of Pisces and over us. The others trail behind in Aquarius and Capricorn, activating all four Western elements. Water mediates the conversation between these influences and, so, it is a

  • Christina Ricci Joins Netflix’s Wednesday Series in Return to Addams Family

    The actress will portray an entirely new character, rather than reprising her role as Wednesday Addams. Christina Ricci Joins Netflix’s Wednesday Series in Return to Addams Family Eddie Fu

  • Cowboys Weekend News: NFC East gaining ground? What’s next for Dallas’ roster build?

    Randy Gregory's thoughts on starting fresh, Lawrence's value contract, the latest draft news, top available free agents, and more. | From @AsaHenry_55

  • Here's what you should know about Zach Edey, No. 15 for Purdue basketball

    No. 15 for Purdue basketball is center Zach Edey, a rare presence in the middle. Here are his height, shoe size, nationality and more.

  • 2024 trial date set for couple accused of torture, murder

    A trial date is set for two people charged with offenses connected to the alleged rape, torture and murder of Jennifer Gail Paxton in Oak Ridge.

  • Prolonged Grief Disorder Is Now Officially Considered a Mental Health Disorder

    The diagnosis was recently added to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as the country continues to experience heightened levels of death and suffering due to the pandemic.

  • Magnitude-3.4 quake rattles Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga

    A magnitude-3.4 earthquake shook Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga early Tuesday morning.

  • Christina Ricci Returning to the Addams Family in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Series

    Christina Ricci, the actress who played Wednesday in the iconic ’90s franchise “The Addams Family,” is returning to the universe by joining Netflix’s “Wednesday” series in a mystery role, Variety has learned. The live-action series from Tim Burton stars “You” and “Jane the Virgin” alum Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. “Yellowjackets” star Ricci will not […]

  • Britain's Royal Mint turns garbage into gold

    STORY: Old laptops are being turned into gold in the UKBritain's Royal Mint has found a way of reclaiming precious metals from electronic waste such as mobile phones and laptopsin partnership with Canadian start-up Excir The coin-maker is building a plant to process hundreds of tonnes of e-waste [Location: Llantrisant, Wales]Highly conductive precious metals are used in circuit boards [Sean Millard, Chief Growth Officer, The Royal Mint]“If you take all of the disused electronics around your home, that represents about seven percent of the world’s gold. That is a huge number and really gives us the initiative and imperative to start recycling those electronics."

  • Anderson Cooper interviews Ukrainian fighter pilot on standby between attacks

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Monday, Cooper interviewed Juice, a Ukrainian fighter pilot on standby who wore his gear and went only by his call sign to protect his identity. Juice said that while Russia is clinging on to air superiority at the moment, casualties are mounting. “Russians have a lot of loss — losses, and they have a fear of our air defense,” Juice said. “So they couldn’t fly here just comfortable for them.” The U.S. is continuing to supply Ukraine with multiple defense systems, but has stopped the transfer of fighter jets from Poland that would find their way to Ukraine only after going through a U.S. air base in Germany. Juice said they need more planes if they are to take control of the skies. “We need efficient ground air defense systems,” Juice said, “and we need some other fighter jets to gain the air superiority to fight effectively against these threats.” And Juice said that he and others are ready to fight the continued Russian war of aggression, but reiterated the need for more supplies. “All of us are ready to fight, just with our jets, with our guns, even just in the fields with rifles,” Juice said. “So our people, including me, we are ready to fight Russians, and we are ready to defend our country, to defend our people in absolutely any ways. But we need tools, effective tools, to do this efficiently.”

  • Christina Ricci Joins Netflix's Addams Family Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

    Jemal CountessHave they come up with a color darker than black? Nearly two decades after retiring Wednesday Addams’ pigtails, Christina Ricci, the actress most associated with the self-proclaimed “not perky” character, is returning to The Addams Family universe in a new live-action show. The news comes with a twist, though: Ricci won’t be playing Wednesday this time around.That honor goes to Jenna Ortega, the rising scream queen who is about to star in Netflix’s upcoming Wednesday series, a new

  • The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Black Crab'

    A time-travel movie and biographical dog drama are also trending on the streaming service.

  • Former Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith visiting Vikings

    Former Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith is in Minnesota to visit the Vikings on Monday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Smith was released by the Packers earlier this month. He had a deal with the Baltimore Ravens but backed out, ...