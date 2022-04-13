Dos Palos man, 36, arrested after road rage shooting incident in Los Banos, police say

A 36-year old Dos Palos man was recently arrested under suspicion of firing a gun at another vehicle during a road rage incident in Los Banos, according to police.

The Los Banos Police Department was contacted by the California Highway Patrol at approximately 9:15 a.m. Saturday after one of their officers was flagged down by a motorist on Highway 152, west of Los Banos, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

The motorist told the CHP officer that he was the victim of a road rage shooting incident, according to police. That person identified a blue Chevrolet El Camino traveling west on Highway 152 as the suspect’s vehicle.

The CHP officer was able to stop the suspect vehicle on Interstate 5, north of Highway 152 and detain the driver, who was indentified as Richard Raymos Rose, 36, of Dos Palos.

Los Banos Police officers responded to assist the CHP officer and take over the investigation.

Police say the victim told officers he was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect as the two drove through Los Banos, resulting in Rose allegedly firing a handgun at him in the area of Pacheco Boulevard and Ortigalita Road.

Officers were unable to locate a firearm while searching Rose’s vehicle.

Rose is currently in custody at the Los Banos Police Department, pending $250,000 bail, according to police. He faces charges of assault with a firearm against another person, negligent discharge of a firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of this shooting.