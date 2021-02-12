Dose shortages undermine push by U.S. states to speed COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE PHOTO: People are inoculated against coronavirus disease at a vaccination site in Robstown
Carl O'Donnell

By Carl O'Donnell

(Reuters) - When the U.S. government began shipping COVID-19 vaccines in December, state health providers could not administer shots fast enough to keep pace with deliveries and millions of doses sat waiting for arms.

Two months later, the situation has reversed. Supply constraints are slowing ambitious vaccination programs, as massive sites capable of putting shots into thousands of arms daily in states including New York, California, Florida and Texas, as well as hospitals and pharmacies, beg for more doses.

Nearly a dozen state and local officials told Reuters they could vaccinate up to four times more people, but federal vaccine shipments remain frustratingly small.

Two months into the vaccine rollout, most states have received enough doses to vaccinate fewer than 10% of their residents. With deliveries based on population, most states receive fewer than a 100,000 doses per week of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc vaccines that both require two shots.

States and localities “have gotten themselves together ... and they can handle a lot more doses,” said Claire Hannan, director of the Association of Immunization Managers, a trade group for local public health departments. “They just need more supply.”

Health officials say the stakes are higher than ever as more contagious variants of the coronavirus spread.

The Biden administration has said it will continue to increase dose allocations and remains on track to make shots available to all Americans by late summer.

Despite the frustration, the United States is a global leader in vaccinations, with around 66 million doses shipped and nearly 45 million shots administered.

SLOW RAMP UP

Weekly dose shipments have increased to 11 million from 8.6 million since Biden took control of the White House Jan. 20, and may increase to around 13 million by the end of the month. Officials said they cannot project out more than three weeks but are working to improve supply visibility.

At that pace, the administration could hit its goal of distributing 100 million shots in its first 100 days nearly a month ahead of schedule, and hit a target of 150 million shots without any increase in weekly dose allocations.

Some experts said the United States has the potential to distribute 220 million doses or more by the end of March. Pfizer and Moderna have contracts to deliver those shots, and a third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be authorized by the end of this month or early March.

Biden promised to help states ramp up vaccinations with an assist from the military and government agencies after his predecessor largely left them to their own devices.

Federal data shows that vaccines shipped have consistently exceeded shots given by around 20 million doses for over a month. White House officials said the discrepancy was largely due to states holding back doses to ensure people get their second shot on schedule.

The Biden administration has helped set up two mass vaccination sites in California and is urging Congress to provide funds for more. It has also started shipping vaccines directly to 6,500 pharmacies around the country and will launch a similar program next week with community health centers.

'WISH WE COULD DO MORE'

State and local officials told Reuters what is holding them back now is not lack of distribution sites but dose shortages.

States and counties have set up dozens of mass vaccination centers – publicly-operated facilities that can give shots to 1,000 or more people per day – mostly near major cities such as Boston, Los Angeles and New York, according to state officials and a review of public information.

One county official said he recently helped open two mass vaccination centers near Seattle that could boost daily inoculations from about 1,000 per day to as much as 6,000, if only they had more vaccine.

“All of our sites are hampered by a lack of vaccines,” said Mark Del Beccaro, assistant deputy chief of coronavirus testing and immunization programs for King County, where Seattle is located.

Some local officials said they need federal funding to maintain vaccination capabilities. King County currently only has funding to keep sites going through March, Del Beccaro said.

Hospitals and pharmacies are facing similar constraints, according to officials from half a dozen states.

“I wish we could do more,” said Steve Hoffart, owner of Magnolia Pharmacy outside Houston, adding that he has not received vaccine shipments since January.

Hoffart said he fields some 15 emails a day from people seeking shots. “I try to keep patients hopeful.”

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Latest Stories

  • Nancy Mace humiliated on MSNBC after being called out for parroting incorrect impeachment claim

    Mace claims Trump was not president when he was impeached, which is false

  • Russia says it would be ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

    Russia said on Friday it would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday the EU was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • US election: Criminal probe into Trump's 'find the votes' call

    The then-president was recorded asking Georgia officials to find enough votes to reverse his defeat.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Police Search for MIT Graduate Considered 'Armed and Dangerous' in Murder of Yale Student

    Police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. Jiang, who attended the Yale School of Environment, was shot to death on Lawrence Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Saturday night. The person of interest in the case has been identified by police as 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, NBC Connecticut reported.

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Manitoba buys COVID-19 vaccine candidate, first province to bypass Ottawa

    Manitoba said on Thursday it will buy 2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate now in early trials, becoming the first Canadian province to bypass the national government. The provincial government bought the doses from Alberta-based Providence Therapeutics, Premier Brian Pallister said. If approved by the regulator, Health Canada, Providence would supply Manitoba with its first 200,000 doses late this year at the earliest.

  • Alabama cancels execution after court requires pastor

    An Alabama inmate on Thursday won a reprieve from a scheduled lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court said the state must allow his personal pastor in the death chamber. The lethal injection of Willie B. Smith III was called off by Alabama after justices maintained an injunction issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals saying he could not be executed without his pastor present in chamber. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Samantha Rose said the execution would not proceed given the ruling.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Court ruling could open door to publication of 'explosive' evidence about Salmond affair

    Explosive testimony which allies of Alex Salmond believe could end Nicola Sturgeon's political career yet could be published after a court order put in place during the former First Minister’s trial was altered. The Spectator magazine won a partial victory in the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, after it argued that restrictions put in place during Mr Salmond’s trial in March were overly restrictive and were curtailing the work of a Holyrood committee. Lady Dorrian, who presided over the trial that saw Mr Salmond acquitted of all 13 sex assault charges, agreed to tighten the wording although the order making it an offence publish information that could lead to the identification of complainers remains in force.

  • Terrorist's mother sentenced for shredding planning document

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22. A federal judge also fined Rafia Sultana Shareef $5,500, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Shareef, the 67-year-old mother of shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, had pleaded guilty to a single count of alteration, destruction and mutilation of records.

  • Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Mike Lee met with Trump's defense team

    After the House impeachment managers finished presenting their arguments against former President Donald Trump, three of his staunchest Republican supporters in the Senate — Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Mike Lee (Utah), and Ted Cruz (Texas) — conferred with Trump's attorneys, who will present their defense on Friday. Trump lawyer David Schoen told reporters on Thursday evening they discussed "how this format goes, you know, the question-and-answer period, all that." Graham, Lee, and Cruz are "friendly guys," Schoen said, and after they chatted "about procedure," the conversation moved on to "where they're from and all that ... I said to them it was a great honor to have the opportunity to talk to them." He denied that they told him questions they planned on asking. Graham declined to commen on the conversation, while Cruz told CNN, "We were discussing their legal strategy and sharing our thoughts." Graham, Lee, and Cruz are jurors in the Senate trial, and while they are supposed to be impartial, they have already made it clear they won't vote to convict Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection. During Trump's first Senate impeachment trial, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) admitted he was "going to coordinate with the president's lawyers," adding that "there is no chance the president is going to be removed from office." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Russia's Sputnik coronavirus vaccine is a shot in the arm for the Kremlin

    It has been a long time since the Kremlin could claim a true soft-power victory: but in the development of its coronavirus vaccine, it appears to have finally found one. The Sputnik V, which was last week revealed to be 92 per cent effective by the latest trial data, was named after the satellite that Moscow sent into orbit in a world-first in 1957. The vaccine’s rushed registration last August was met with deep scepticism. But now the cheap, easy-to-transport jab is drawing envious glances from around the world, winning new friends in poorer countries and breaking ice with geopolitical rivals. Even after Moscow began a rollout to its citizens last year, there was widespread doubt about the value of the Sputnik V. Full trial data had not been released, many Russians noted, while the Kremlin’s announcement that it was slightly more effective than the Moderna and Pfizer jabs was taken in the West as mere propaganda. That changed with the release of Sputnik V’s late-stage trial data, showing in a publication in the highly respected Lancet that the vaccine did indeed rival the efforts of Western science.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Mekong River at 'worrying' low level amid calls for more Chinese dam data

    Water levels in the Mekong River have fallen to a "worrying level" in part due to outflow restrictions from Chinese hydropower dams upstream, the Mekong River Commission (MRC) said on Friday, calling on Beijing to share all of its water data. The vital waterway has turned blue along the Thai-Laos border, from its usual murky brown colour - signaling shallow water and low levels of nutrition-rich sediment - partially from outflow restrictions from the Jinghong dam in China's Yunnan province, the inter-governmental MRC said. "There have been sudden rises and falls in water levels immediately downstream of Jinghong and further down to Vientiane," said Winai Wongpimool, director of the MRC Secretariat's Technical Support Division.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.