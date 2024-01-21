Dosunmu, DeRozan lead way as Bulls pound Grizzlies, 125-96

Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (9) drives as Memphis Grizzlies' Vince Williams Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 20 points, DeMar DeRozan added 18 and the Chicago Bulls pounded the Memphis Grizzlies 125-96 on Saturday night.

After falling behind, the Bulls had a 17-0 third-quarter run to pull away to their sixth win in eight games, even though Zach LaVine sat out because of a sprained right ankle.

The two-time All-Star was hurt Thursday night in a victory at Toronto, and coach Billy Donovan had no timetable for his return. LaVine also missed 17 games because of inflammation in his right foot before returning two weeks ago, and the Bulls went 10-7 in his absence.

Coby White added 17 points for Chicago. Patrick Williams added 15 and Andre Drummond chipped in with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 26 points after scoring 36 points Thursday night in a loss at Minnesota. Luke Kennard and Vince Williams Jr. each had 14 points.

Scotty Pippen Jr., playing in the arena where his father’s No. 33 hangs from the rafters, had three points in five minutes.

The Grizzlies — with three of their top four scorers sidelined — lost for the fourth time in five games. Memphis is 9-24 without Ja Morant, who served a 25-game suspension from the NBA for off-the-court behavior to start the season and suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The Grizzlies were 6-3 with him. Marcus Smart ( finger ) and Desmond Bane ( ankle ) are out at least another month.

Chicago went up by 15 in the second quarter and took a 50-40 lead to the locker room before Memphis went on a run early in the third.

The Grizzlies led 55-53 after Jackson's three-point play and floater with 8:33 remaining in the quarter. But the Bulls quickly regained control.

DeRozan started the big run with a fadeaway jumper. White, Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso hit consecutive 3's, and just like that, the Bulls were on their way.

White drove for a dunk. Vucevic scored on a tip-in, and DeRozan nailed a 23-footer to cap the run, making it 70-55 with 5:22 remaining in the third.

