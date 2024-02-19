DOT plans online public meeting to discuss proposed Oshkosh Main Street Bridge project and closure

OSHKOSH ― The public is going to have its say.

Residents and business owners will get a chance to discuss next year’s proposed closure of the Main Street Bridge on Feb. 29, when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation hosts an online meeting to address the bridge’s scheduled improvements.

The online session is being described as a public involvement meeting that will provide project design information and gather comments on proposed improvements.

The DOT released the statement days after the Northwestern revealed the bridge could be closed for as many as eight months between 2035 and 2026 to facilitate necessary structural, mechanical and electrical improvements.

Wheel tax: Oshkosh business community is not behind the wheel tax proposed by the city

According to the release, the meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams, where project engineers will share maps, displays and exhibits during a live presentation.

There will also be information for businesses impacted by the bridge closure while a Q&A segment immediately follows the presentations.

The public can assess the meeting via computer or mobile device by going to the Main Street Bridge Project design website, https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/ne/45broshkosh/default.aspx, and clicking the link at the top of the page at the time of the meeting.

Impacted businesses can seek further information and signage at www.wisconsindot.gov/Together while the public is being asked to send any input or comments via traditional and electronic mail.

Mayor title: Double down! Oshkosh mayor not backing down from resolution.

As a result of the bridge’s closure, the proposal is to divert traffic approaching from the south side of the bridge along Ninth Avenue onto Oregon Street and through the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge.

Pedestrians will use the sidewalks along Sixth Avenue, Oregon Street, Jackson Street, Division Street, Pearl Avenue and Main Street.

The DOT affirmed that the Main Street Bridge is still safe for vehicular and pedestrian use but stated “the structure has become deficient due to varying levels of deterioration” despite the various repairs and maintenance.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh Main Street Bridge closure focus of Wisconsin DOT meeting