dotdigital Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues In Line With Expectations

·1 min read

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£62.8m (up 8.1% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: UK£11.8m (up 3.0% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 19% (down from 20% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

dotdigital Group Meets Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.1% growth forecast for the Software industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Software industry.

The company's shares are up 1.8% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of dotdigital Group's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

