dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at dotdigital Group's (LON:DOTD) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for dotdigital Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = UK£15m ÷ (UK£83m - UK£11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, dotdigital Group has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for dotdigital Group

roce

In the above chart we have measured dotdigital Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering dotdigital Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of dotdigital Group's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 20% and the business has deployed 157% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 20%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Story continues

Our Take On dotdigital Group's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that dotdigital Group has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. In light of this, the stock has only gained 21% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if dotdigital Group is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

dotdigital Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for dotdigital Group that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here