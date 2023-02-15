dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for dotdigital Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = UK£14m ÷ (UK£88m - UK£13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, dotdigital Group has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 9.0% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured dotdigital Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for dotdigital Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at dotdigital Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 19% from 27% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that dotdigital Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 11% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

