dotdigital Group Plc Just Recorded A 8.6% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a good week for dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 6.1% to UK£0.88. dotdigital Group reported UK£63m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.039 beat expectations, being 8.6% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the latest results, dotdigital Group's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of UK£67.6m in 2023. This would be a reasonable 7.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 3.5% to UK£0.041. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of UK£67.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.036 in 2023. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the solid gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at UK£1.14, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on dotdigital Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£1.50 and the most bearish at UK£0.85 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that dotdigital Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 7.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like dotdigital Group is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around dotdigital Group's earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

