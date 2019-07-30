Should dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of DOTD, it is a financially-sound company with a strong track record and an optimistic growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on dotdigital Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

DOTD delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 23% in the most recent year. Not surprisingly, DOTD outperformed its industry which returned 9.2%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward.

AIM:DOTD Past and Future Earnings, July 30th 2019 More

DOTD's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that DOTD has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about DOTD’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

AIM:DOTD Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For dotdigital Group, I've put together three relevant factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is DOTD worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DOTD is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does DOTD return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from DOTD as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of DOTD? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.