dotDigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD): Will The Growth Last?

dotDigital Group Plc’s (LON:DOTD) latest earnings update in June 2018 showed that the company benefited from a strong tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 20%. Below, I’ve presented key growth figures on how market analysts predict dotDigital Group’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ expectations for next year seems buoyant, with earnings rising by a robust 27%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 44% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting UK£13m by 2022.

While it’s useful to be aware of the growth rate each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable gauging the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this technique is that we can get a better picture of the direction of dotDigital Group’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 14%. This means that, we can presume dotDigital Group will grow its earnings by 14% every year for the next few years.

