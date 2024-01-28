Dothan pastor and activist seeks early release from prison

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist is asking to be released early from federal prison, claiming he suffers from several serious medical issues.

Kenneth Glasgow, pastor and founder of The Ordinary People’s Society (T.O.P.S.) and Prodigal Child Project (PCP), was sentenced to 30 months in prison for drug conspiracy, social security, and mail fraud in July of 2023. He has been serving the first 6 months of his sentence at a federal correctional facility in Jesup, Georgia, and has a projected release date of June 29, 2025.

Earlier this week, Glasgow self-filed a motion for compassionate release and a modification of his sentence. Glasgow claims that he has been suffering from a “myriad” of medical issues for the past few years and feels that some of them are not being treated by the staff at his current institution and it could lead to serious sickness or even death.

In the motion, Glasgow 58, lists his medical issues as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes mellitus, asthma, obesity, and limited mobility and is asking a court to place him under home confinement or supervised release for the remainder of his sentence.

If released, Glasgow says he will live at his family’s home in Dothan and spend time caring for his mother and will continue to work with T.O.P.S. and PCP, while also attending any required counseling sessions and participating in a treatment program to help remain sober.

Glasgow in the motion written to the Alabama Middle District court also says that he wants to help people who struggle with substance abuse and wants people to learn from the mistakes he has made.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker gave prosecutors until February 20 to respond to Glasgow’s motion.

Glasgow’s activism includes pushing to secure voting rights for convicted felons, helping non-violent women bond out of jail, and feeding those in need through Moma Tina’s Mission House in Dothan.

