Dotson family lawsuit against Farmington, officers alleges poor training in fatal shooting

The family of a Farmington man shot dead by police in the doorway of his home in April during what authorities have labeled a tragic accident has filed a lawsuit against the City of Farmington and the three officers involved in the shooting.

Attorneys for the family of the shooting victim, Robert Dotson, filed the suit in federal district court on Friday, Sept. 15. It seeks unspecified damages.

Dotson was killed shortly before midnight on April 5 by officers responding to a domestic violence call in the neighborhood. The officers mistakenly went to Dotson's home, knocking repeatedly on the door of the residence.

The officers turned to leave after several moments when no one responded, but Robert Dotson then answered the door armed with a handgun. Police opened fire on him and shot him dead, maintaining he had pointed his weapon at them.

Another exchange of gunfire occurred moments later when Kimberly Dotson, Robert Dotson’s wife, picked up the gun he had been holding and began firing at the officers, who fired back at her. That exchange ended when the officers identified themselves as police. No one was injured during that exchange.

Flanked by family members, Kimberly Dotson, wife of the late Robert Dotson, talks about her husband's shooting dead at the hands of three Famington police officers during an April 20 press conference in Farmington.

The lawsuit describes the shooting of Robert Dotson as unjustified but unintentional. The lawsuit claims the three officers had not identified themselves as police officers by the time they shot and killed him.

The suit describes the actions of the officers as extreme and unreasonable, and maintains the City of Farmington failed to properly train and monitor them.

Farmington attorney Mark Curnutt, who is representing Kimberly Dotson, was in court Friday morning and was unavailable for comment.

Luis Robles, the Albuquerque attorney who is representing the city and the three officers involved in the incident — Waylon Wasson, Daniel Estrada and Dylan Goodluck — said in an interview with The Daily Times on Friday that the law “authorized the officers use deadly force to respond to the situation which Mr. Dotson created by pointing the gun at them.”

Robles said the complaint filed by the Dotson family contained a good deal of hyperbole and claimed the facts did not support the use of such language.

The officers’ body camera footage and the home surveillance video obtained from the Dotson’s doorbell camera supports his contention, and that of the officers, that they felt they were in danger, he said.

“I can see unequivocally and very clearly what actually happened,” he said, explaining his belief that the video shows Robert Dotson pointing his weapon at Wasson and Goodluck.

Robles said the video footage shows “with incredible clarity” the threat Robert Dotson and later Kimberly Dotson posed a threat to the officers.

Robles said Friday he had not spoken to the officers that day about the lawsuit.

The Dotson family home at 5305 Valley View Ave. in Farmington is pictured on April 6, the day after homeowner Robert Dotson was shot dead in his doorway by Farmington police.

The case is being investigated by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. The three officers involved in the incident have returned to work with the Farmington Police Department.

