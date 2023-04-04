Double amputee crawls to safety after carjacker dumps him on train tracks, officials say

U.S. Marshals are looking for a suspect accused of carjacking a double amputee and leaving him to die in Ohio.

Aaron Parsons, 36, is wanted on accusations of aggravated robbery with a gun after the Marshals Service said in a news release he stole a man’s vehicle at gunpoint in Cleveland.

The carjacking happened at about 11 p.m. on Feb. 22, in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, TV station WOIO reported. Parsons and two other unknown suspects forced the victim to drive to another location, officials said, and hit him in the head with a gun.

Parsons then left the man on a set of railroad tracks, telling him “if the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will,” the Marshals said.

Aaron Parsons.

He also is accused of tossing the victim’s wheelchair down a ravine and driving away with his prosthetic legs still in the car, WOIO reported.

The victim was able to crawl to safety, but it took several hours for him to find help, Marshals said.

Parsons is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 175 pounds and “known to frequent the Cleveland areas,” the release said.

A reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest. To leave a tip, call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.

