Double amputee knocked from wheelchair, robbed at knifepoint, police say. Suspect arrested

The West Warwick police say they've arrested a suspect accused of barging into a disabled man's apartment, threatening him with a knife, knocking the double amputee out of his wheelchair and robbing him.

Nelson Justiniano De Jesus, 54, is being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions following his arraignment Tuesday in District Court, Warwick, on charges of first degree robbery and assault on a severely impaired/disabled person, both felonies, according to the West Warwick police.

The incident happened Aug. 5 at the 65-year-old victim's apartment in a West Warwick elderly housing development, the police said in a press release. After hearing a knock early that evening, the victim opened his apartment door and "was greeted by a male, who was brandishing a large knife," the police said.

"The male threatened the victim, demanded money and then threw the victim to the ground, causing him to fall from his wheelchair," the police said. "The male then proceeded into the apartment, where he located a small amount cash money and a phone. The male took the cash and phone and attempted to leave the apartment. The victim (still on the ground) attempted to physically stop the subject and was again assaulted by the male. The male then fled the apartment."

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the apartment, according to the police.

Responding to the report at about 5:30 p.m., the police searched the area but didn't make an arrest. Detectives investigated, established De Jesus as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, patrol officers found De Jesus in West Warwick, and he was arrested, the police said.

