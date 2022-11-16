Double-bladed knife found buried in laptop at Virginia airport, TSA photos show

A double-bladed knife was found “artfully concealed” inside a Virginia passenger’s laptop, security agents at the Richmond International Airport said.

A Transportation Security Administration officer noticed what looked like a knife in a man’s bag as it passed through the X-ray in security, but when officers searched the bag, there was no knife to be found, according to a Nov. 15 TSA news release.

It wasn’t until each individual item in the man’s bag was sent through the X-ray machine that officials found the knife inside the laptop, according to the release.

“After obtaining tools that could disassemble the laptop, a double-edged knife was found to have been artfully concealed inside the guts of the computer,” the release said.

The man first said he didn’t know the knife was inside the computer but later told officials it was his, and now he faces “stiff” fine, according to the TSA.

“This was a superb job on the part of our officers to first identify the threat and then work in partnership with the Capital Region Airport Commission Police to obtain tools that were necessary to disassemble the laptop to reveal the knife,” Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, said in the release.

