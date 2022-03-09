Double Branch murders suspect Nathaniel Pipkin to appear in Maury County court in April

Nathaniel Pipkin, the Columbia man changed with slaying his family during a shooting in their home, is scheduled to appear in local court in April.

Pipkin is scheduled to appear in Maury County's Criminal Circuit Court on April 5, making his second court appearance, following his arrest on the day of the shooting on Oct. 1, 2021.

If the appearance date is not altered, Pipkin will make a plea on the charges or a date will be set for his trial to begin.

Following two previous court appearances and an indictment by a grand jury, Pipkin faces five counts of first-degree murder, a count of attempted first-degree murder, and a charge of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The 22-year-old is being represented by the office of Travis Jones, public defender for the 22nd Judicial District.

Three killed at Columbia's Double Branch road in October shooting

The sun sets over the home on Double Branch Road in Maury County where days earlier three were killed including an 11-year-old girl on Monday, Oct. 4. 2021.

Pipkin was arrested in Monteagle, Tenn., just hours after the shooting took place on Columbia's Double Branch road where authorities found Kailee Grace Warren, 11, a sixth-grade student at Battle Creek Middle School, her mother, Traci Louise McNeely, 44, and brother Carson Glenn Pipkin, 20, shot dead in the home.

Jesse McNeely, 47, the husband of Pipkin's mother, was in the home at the time of the incident and was able to flee the scene and contact authorities, according to court testimony and reports from the Maury County County Sheriff's Department.

Pipkin's January indictment followed his Nov. 22 appearance in a courtroom in Mt. Pleasant in which the court determined that there is probable cause that Pipkin is responsible for the deaths of the three family members.

Suspect in possession of guns, body armor during arrest

Testimony shared by Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland and Lt. Roscoe Voss during the November hearing indicated that the local department was able to identify the location of the defendant's cellular phone, which led to the initiation of a traffic stop.

Public Defender Travis Jones speaks with Nathanial Pipkin in General Sessions Court in Mt. Pleasant, Tenn., on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

Records of the phone's location indicated Pipkin, following the shooting, fled the home and then traveled by car to Nashville, where he visited a Planet Fitness located on Charlotte Pike. He spent approximately 30 minutes at the gym before he began traveling south on I-24 toward Chattanooga.

During the November court date authorities said they were able to identify his car, a silver Mustang, by confirming the license plate, at which point, he was taken into custody by the police department with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol before being transported back to Maury County without incident.

Pipkin was in possession of multiple firearms, including a semi-automatic shotgun and wearing a protective ballistic vest when he was apprehended by police officers, according to testimony shared by Voss at the November hearing.

Authorities found additional ammunition as well as a .45 caliber handgun and multiple ammunition rounds in Pipkin's bedroom at the Columbia home.

The room was described as being an entryway into the home by authorities during the November hearing.

Days following the shooting, families from Maury, Williamson and Marshall counties gathered on the bleachers at Battle Creek Middle School to remember sixth-grader Kailee Grace Warren, who was described as a caring and joyful child.

