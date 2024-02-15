Double down! Oshkosh mayor not backing down from resolution.

OSHKOSH ― The mayor’s proposal isn’t taking away voting power.

Quite the opposite actually.

Mayor Matt Mugerauer says he believes the electorate isn’t always assured of voting for the entire council but his resolution to move to a council appointed president will guarantee voters get that ability.

Mugerauer gave the explanation during Tuesday’s common council meeting amidst public pushback against his recent proposal to change his title from an elected mayor to a council-voted president.

“So, when a council member runs for mayor, such as I did in 2023, I was in the middle of my two-year council term, which meant there was going to be one year left on my seat when I vacated that and it was up to the city council to accept applications and go through an interview process,” said Mugerauer.

“What doesn’t get talked about is that every time we’ve done that we’ve actually taken the ability from the voters to decide who sits up here [but] if we go to a council president [then] the voters decide what seven people always sit up here. Always!”

“We’ve gone through a selection process where it’s a beauty pageant. It’s an ugly process at times. It’s awkward and I don’t mind that stuff but it’s that we took that ability away from the 66,000 plus people that call Oshkosh home,” he added.

Mugerauer’s comments came in direct response to public criticism of his resolution that would see Oshkosh move away from electing a mayor in favor of the public voting for seven council members, who would then appoint a president from among that group.

Former mayors Kathy Propp and Lori Palmeri publicly opposed Mugerauer's proposal.

Former mayors Kathy Propp and Lori Palmeri, Mugerauer’s most immediate predecessor, also publicly disapproved, saying the move is unnecessary and prevents the electorate from choosing its “leader.”

But the biggest opposition of the resolution seems centered around the mayor’s suggestion that the change be made at the council level instead of it being put to a referendum.

Council member Karl Buelow didn’t quite echo that sentiment, nor that of the former mayors, having reiterated his stance from the previous meeting about educating the public of the role of mayor.

“With your role as mayor 7,737 people voted for you to be the person who runs the meetings, appoints the boards and I think there’s value in that as well,” said Buelow in the latest council session.

“I get the switch to the council president, and I understand that we are unique but I also think that with the current system the voters have a say in who sits in your seat and if there’s misunderstanding about your role versus [city manager Mark Rohloff’s] role let’s clarify that versus changing the role.”

Mugerauer believes a change "council president" would accurately reflect the position's lack of executive powers.

Matt Mugerauer

Part of Mugerauer’s reasoning behind the proposal is that he believes a change to “council president” would accurately reflect the post’s lack of executive powers.

Under the current council-manager form of government, Oshkosh employs a full-time paid city manager – Mark Rohloff – to serve as an administrator and run its day-to-day operations.

But council member Paul Esslinger says this type of governance renders Mugerauer’s point moot about assuring the electorate voting power.

“Essentially under the form of government we have here now we’ve taken that power away from the citizens by electing seven council members that watch over a city manager so the citizens of Oshkosh really don’t elect the person that runs the city,” said Esslinger.

“It doesn’t matter to me but it’s something that I think if we’re going to look at changing or keeping that’s something that citizens would have to undertake themselves.”

Since the mid-1950s, Oshkosh has used a council-manager form of government under Chapter 64 of the Wisconsin State Statues, which says the president of the council is the highest elected official, although the city may designate the title of mayor to that official.

But the Oshkosh public voted in favor of having an elected mayor through a referendum in 2004.

“I don’t really want to dwell on the past because we can read about the past votes and things like that, but I think there were different reasons at different times for different things,” said Mugerauer.

“Here we are in 2024 trying to set this community up, trying to set this body up for success in the future [and] I see this as a good thing to help us do that.

“This body choosing its own leader, I think that’s the most effective way for us to continue to be an effective governing body in my opinion,” he added.

In the absence of council member Joseph Stephenson, Mugerauer opted to table the resolution for another meeting, where common council can vote to move the proposal to an ordinance.

