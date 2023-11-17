Double fatal shooting inside San Fernando Valley home

Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Sylmar Thursday night, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about the shooting in the 13800 block of Tucker Avenue at around 7:40 p.m.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the shooting in the Sylmar subdivision, but LAPD said officers made entry into the home and then requested ambulances for two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and were cleared to enter the residence at 8:40 p.m. A male and a female were both dead at the scene, fire officials said.

L.A. police and firefighters on the scene of a double fatal shooting inside a Sylmar home on Nov. 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Aerial footage captured by Sky5 showed several police cruisers outside the home. Two cruisers were parked at what appeared to be the entrance to the street, along with police tape restricting access to the area.

No information was provided about the age of the victims. Authorities also have not said whether they are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection with the double fatal shooting.

