Double fatal shooting investigation

Google today is rolling out a few new updates to its nearly three-month-old Search Generative Experience (SGE), the company's AI-powered conversational mode in Search, with a goal of helping users better learn and make sense of the information they discover on the web. The features include tools to see definitions of unfamiliar terms, those that help to improve your understanding and coding information across languages, and an interesting feature that lets you tap into the AI power of SGE while you're browsing. This feature will become available across Google's AI-generated responses to topics or questions related to certain subjects, like STEM, economics, history and others, where you may encounter terms you don't understand or concepts you want to dive deeper into for a better understanding.