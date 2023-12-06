Double homicide case at Albuquerque gas station goes to jury

Dec. 5—Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in the trial of Marcos Vigil, who is charged in the 2022 shooting deaths of two men in a parking lot of a Northeast Heights convenience store.

Vigil, 49, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the April 12, 2022, killing of Kenneth Sweetwater, 42, and Dominic Sanchez, 32, in the parking lot of the DK store and gas station at Copper and Tramway NE.

Prosecutors told jurors in closing arguments that Vigil senselessly fired multiple gunshots at the two men, striking them in the back, as they fled for their lives.

Vigil's attorney, Heather LeBlanc, responded Tuesday that Vigil fired in self-defense after the the pair moved aggressively toward Vigil and his 15-year-old son.

Vigil was unaware that the men were approaching until they were within a few feet of himself and his son, she said.

"His back is turned to them," LeBlanc told jurors. "They were feet away. In a matter of seconds, if he hadn't turned, they would have been on him."

LeBlanc also told jurors that under New Mexico law, Vigil had a right to use deadly force to protect himself and his son.

"If you are in fear of death or great bodily harm, you get to make that decision," she said.

Sweetwater and Sanchez were among several people standing outside the DK store when Vigil and his son arrived on foot, witnesses said. Witnesses testified last week that the two men frequently stood outside the store asking customers for change or selling merchandize.

Jurors repeatedly viewed security video the store that showed Vigil exchanging words with one of the men. Then Vigil entered the store while his son waited outside.

The video showed that as Vigil and his son walked away from the store, Vigil's son turned and faced the group.

Moments later, Sweetwater and Sanchez began walking across the parking lot toward Vigil and his son.

As the men approached, Vigil turned and fired multiple gunshots at the men, who tried to run, then fell to the ground.

Assistant District Attorney Jolanna Macias told jurors Tuesday that both Vigil and his son made insulting comments to the men that provoked a confrontation.

"The son kept on, kept on, and kept on, and he didn't stop running his mouth," Macias said.

Sweetwater and Sanchez intended to fight with the boy, she said. "They gave him what 'junior' was asking for."

Macias also told jurors that after the shootings, Vigil destroyed the pistol and both he and his son shaved their heads to avoid discovery.

"Those are the actions of someone who is guilty," she said.