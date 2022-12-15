Double homicide case trucking along

Dec. 15—CATLETTSBURG — The case of a Toledo man accused of gunning down two women over the summer in Ashland appears to be moving along, attorneys said Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Defense attorney Sebastian Joy said he's still awaiting more evidence in the case against 32-year-old John Tooson V, especially from his client's arrest in Toledo following the shooting.

Joy also noted there's still more DNA testing that hasn't come back from the lab.

Judge John Vincent said he wants to make sure the case stays on track and set a pretrial for Feb. 23, 2023.

"I want to make sure we have a trial date either at that hearing or the one after that," Vincent said.

The case against Tooson is a capital case, so Vincent has made no qualms he's taking extra precautions in how it's conducted in his court.

Tooson is accused of slaying his girlfriend, 20-year-old Selina Easter, and her sister, 18-year-old Summer Algarakhuly inside an Ashland apartment on June 17.

Following the killings, Tooson fled to Toledo in their car, got into a stand-off with the law and turned the gun on himself, according to police.

However, the self-inflicted gunshot wound was not fatal and he was treated in the Toledo area before being released to Kentucky to face murder charges.

At the time of the shooting, Tooson had been released by an Ironton Municipal Judge after authorities from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area failed to pick him up on a bench warrant issued for not reporting to serve a jail sentence.

