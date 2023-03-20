Double homicide discovered near busy northeast Charlotte intersection, CMPD says

A double homicide was discovered late Sunday, March 19, when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were called to a site near the intersection of Eastway Drive and The Plaza.

Identities of the two victims have not been released.

It happened around 9:30 p.m in the 4400 block of The Plaza, CMPD said in a news release. The largely commercial area is populated by strip malls and restaurants.

“Officers discovered two victims with apparent gunshot wounds,” CMPD said. “MEDIC pronounced both victims deceased on scene.”

Investigators have not released details of a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information can call CMPD’s Homicide United at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

