Double homicide discovered after police called to car crash in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. - Forest Park police responded to what they originally thought was a car crash at 2 p.m. in a residential area located at 4679 Bartlett Road. That's where they discovered two men had been shot to death in a car.

One suspect managed to escape from the scene on foot.

Police say they cannot release the identities of the victims until they have notified the next of kin for both.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter.