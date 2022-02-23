Double homicide in Hartford - two men shot dead

Two Hartford men were found shot to death in the city Tuesday night, police said.

Leon Kelly of 40 Cleveland Ave., who had just turned 46 on Tuesday, and Charles Kelly, 47, of 21 Putnam Heights, were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside 161 Westminster St., police spokesman Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

Officers responded to the scene on a report of two people shot at about 6 p.m. The two men, whose relationship was not described, were taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, Boisvert said. Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

