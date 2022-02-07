Double homicide in Havelock: Two people found dead on the ground in Havelock

Officials from the Havelock Police Department and the SBI are on scene in Havelock Sunday night processing a crime scene.

Havelock officers found a white female and a white male lying on the ground Sunday afternoon while responding to an EMS call. Both were pronounced deceased.

The call came around 1:20 p.m. to an incident near the corner of Fleetwood Street and Forest Hill Drive.

An eyewitness told officers a white male was seen getting into a pickup truck and driving away from the scene, according to a news release.

After officers were on scene and began processing the crime scene, two males approached the crime scene and spoke to officers.

One of those males was believed to be the person the eyewitness saw driving away from the crime scene earlier, said the release.

Both males are currently at HPD for questioning.

Investigators have spoken to District Attorney Scott Thomas and the N.C. S.B.I has been called to assist with the homicide investigation and crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no names are being released until next of kin have been notified and no charges have been filed at this time.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Two found dead in Havelock on Sunday, two being questioned