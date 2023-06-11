Double homicide investigation underway in Llano County after two bodies found in river

A double homicide investigation is underway in Llano County after two bodies were found in the Llano River in Kingsland on Saturday, according to police.

The Llano County Sheriffs Office, along with Texas Rangers, are investigating the deaths of victims Mark Baldwin and Kellie Leeann McCormick, both of Kingsland, after a 911 call on Saturday morning indicated two bodies were found face down in the river, according to a press release by LCSO on Sunday.

After deputies and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game wardens responded to the call, both individuals were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police asked that if any individual has information regarding this case, to call LSCO at 325-247-5767 or Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Two bodies found in Llano River: police investigating as homicide