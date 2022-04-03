Double-homicide investigation underway in Madison County; man shot after police chase

A man who was in a truck that was being sought by police in connection with a Madison County homicide investigation was shot during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers in Christian County on Saturday afternoon, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said.

Two women were found dead outside a home in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road on Saturday morning in Collinsville and authorities said a suspect had been taken into custody, according to reports by St. Louis television stations.

The names of the women were not released.

Kettelkamp said the Illinois State Police was investigating the police-involved shooting in Christian County.

A spokesman for Illinois State Police said the agency is gathering information in order to make an announcement.

The man shot in Christian County was taken to a Springfield hospital. Kettelkamp did not have the man’s condition and he did not release his name.

Kettelkamp said he did not have information about the homicide investigation in Madison County.

Neither Madison County Sheriff John Lakin nor Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn could be reached for comment on Saturday.

Madison County authorities were expected to convene a news conference on Sunday at the sheriff’s office, according to KSDK-Channel 5. Officials have not released information about how the women died and their relationship with the man who was shot in Christian County.

Kettelkamp said no law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting in Christian County. He also said that the man was not shot by a Christian County deputy.

A white pickup that police officers had been looking for in connection with a Madison County homicide was spotted in Hillsboro in Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon and a chase ensued. The chase went northeast on Illinois 16 into Christian County and then went north on U.S. 51, Kettelkamp said.

The man in the pickup truck stopped on U.S. 51 five miles south of Assumption in Christian County and that’s where the shooting occurred, Kettelkamp said. Assumption is about 42 miles southeast of Springfield.