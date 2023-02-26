Double homicide investigation underway after multiple people shot in St. Paul

2
Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press
·1 min read

A double homicide investigation is underway after police say multiple people were shot in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood on Saturday.

The shootings happened in the 500 block of North Dale Street. Police said two of the victims have since died of their injuries.

Police said they plan to release more information later Saturday.

Saturday’s shootings came on the heels of a Friday night shooting in St. Paul that injured three teens, ages 14, 16 and 17. Police said Friday that a sedan drove by the Wellstone Center, which houses the Neighborhood House and El Rio Vista Recreation Center, on the West Side. Someone from that vehicle fired shots into the building.

A post-funeral reception for Devin Denelle Edward Scott was being held in the building. Scott, 15, was fatally stabbed at Harding High School on Feb. 10 and a 16-year-old is charged with murder.

The three males hurt in Friday’s shooting had non-life-threatening injuries. Police took a 16-year-old into custody in the area; he was found with a gun and police said they’re investigating what role, if any, he had in the shootings.

